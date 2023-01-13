While UL coach Bob Marlin certainly appreciated the 86-73 road win for his Ragin’ Cajuns at ULM on Thursday, he doesn’t want his team even attempting the same method when it takes on South Alabama at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.
Normally, only making 13 of 23 attempts at the free throw line and committing 20 turnovers is a recipe for disaster in a road conference game.
Somehow the Cajuns spun those circumstances into a wire-to-wire road victory that left UL 13-4 overall and 3-2 in Sun Belt play.
“Just bad turnovers, throwing the ball away,” Marlin said of the turnovers after the game.
“Hopefully we turned it over enough for the whole trip.”
The Cajuns have now won three league games in a row after starting out 0-2. UL is currently involved in a five-way tie for third place in the Sun Belt standings, just trailing co-leaders Troy and Georgia Southern at 4-1 apiece.
South Alabama, meanwhile, is coming off a 63-62 home win over James Madison to improve to 8-9 overall and 2-3 in league play.
“Their guard play has not been as consistent as it was the last couple of years,” Marlin said of the Jaguars. “That’s one difference that we’ve noticed against those guys.
“Their backs are against the wall, so you know they’re going to be ready to play and protect their home court.”
The Jags, who have beaten UL in four of the last five meetings, are led by 6-1 guard Isaiah Moore (17.4 pts, 3 rebs), 7-footer Kevin Samuel (11.1 pts, 9.6 rebs) and 6-4 guard Greg Parham (10.6 pts, 2.8 rebs).
“Kevin Samuel, we played against him at TCU a few years ago – really good player,” Marlin said. “He averaged a double-double last year at Florida Gulf Coast.”
The Cajuns were able to overcome the poor free throw shooting and sloppy ball handling because of torrid shooting. For the game, the Cajuns shot 61.5% from the field for the best shooting effort in Sun Belt play since 2017. UL also shot 52.9% from 3-point land in the game.
“I thought we did a great job in the first 12 minutes of the game,” Marlin said. “We put on a clinic basically. We got good shots, we hit shots, we scored the first three trips out. Our defense was outstanding the whole first half for the most part.”
All of that shooting produced five double-figure scorers. Jordan Brown led the way with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds.
Greg Williams collected 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point land, along with six rebounds.
Joe Charles tied a career high with 12 points with three boards.
Terence Lewis contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, while Kentrell Garnett added 10 points.
Jalen Dalcourt had another good game off the bench with nine points on 2-of-3 shooting from 3-point land.
Themus Fulks struggled from the field, but had nine assists.
UL’s lead got as large as 41-17 in the first half.
The Cajuns also ruled the rebound battle in Monroe. So far this season, South Alabama has been outrebounded by an average of 37-32 each game.
The Jags are only making 31.6% from 3-point land and 44.7% overall – compared to 38.7% from 3 and 48.6% overall for the Cajuns.