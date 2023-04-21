BREAUX BRIDGE - Cecilia head track and field coach Logan Duplechain admits he felt good about his boys and girls programs entering the District 5-4A meet on Thursday.
And apparently, he had good reason to.
Both the Bulldogs and the Lady Bulldogs turned in dominant performances as they each cruised to the district championship.
"I don't know what it was, but I just had a feeling," Duplechain said. "I had a good feeling that we would do well in this meet. I just didn't know how well."
On the boys side, the Bulldogs finished with 200 points, while Opelousas was second with 102, Livonia was third with 93, Beau Chene was fourth with 90 and Breaux Bridge was fifth with 88.
"Our relays all ran well (Thursday)," Duplechain said. "All of our relays ran their best times, and all of the exchanges were clean. We have a lot of young guys on the team, but you can tell it is beginning to click."
The Bulldogs won the 4x100 (44.06), 4x200 (1:32.37), 4x400 (3:33.00) and finished second in the 4x800 (9:08.98). Brent Gordon (41.29) and Isaiah Champagne (41.30) finished first and second in the 300 hurdles, Jonathan Boudreaux won the 110 hurdles (15.95), Lariat Gafford was second in the 1600 (5:08.57) and Corey Broussard placed second in the 200 (22.10).
In the field, the Bulldogs received first place finishes from Blake Stevens in the discus (140-06), Michael Simon in the pole vault (12-00), Kendrick Alexander in the shot put (52-07.50).
"We got off to a good start in the field events," Duplechain said. "Once the running events began, I was really pleased with the way we performed on the track."
On the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs claimed the title with 196 points, followed by Beau Chene with 151, Breaux Bridge with 122, Opelousas with 70 and Livonia with 28.
"We have just been getting so much better every week," Duplechain said. "We have some quality seniors, and the young kids are getting a lot better as well. I think it is a testament to our program and the fact that we work very hard every day to improve."
The Lady Bulldogs claimed first place finishes on the track in the 400 (Jayla Rossyion 1:02.79), 1600 (Emma Meche 6:02.00) and 3200 (Elah Harrison 14:29.22). While in the field events the Lady Bulldogs had Brianna Hamilton finish first in the discus (91-10), Jacquel Williams in the high jump (5-00) and triple jump (35-00.50), Sienna Stelly in the javelin (85-04) and Kassi Martin in the shot put (32-01).
"We did a great job in the field events. Jacquel has been big for us in the field all year," Duplechain said. "As a team it felt like we were going first and second in every field event. So, once track events began, we just let it loose and didn't look back."
Following their performances, Harrison was named the Most Outstanding Track Performer and Williams was named the Most Outstanding Field Performer.
On the boys side, Beau Chene's Mekhi Milton was named the Most Outstanding Track Performer and Opelousas High's Dillon Stephens was named the Most Outstanding Field Performer.
Milton finished first in the 800 (2:10.14), the 1600 (4:48.83) and was a member of the Gators' first place 4x800 (8:55.73) and second place 4x400 (3:33.95) relay teams.
Stephens had three first place finishes in the long jump (22-02.50), triple jump (42-03.50) and high jump (6-00).
Cecilia will return to action on Thursday when they host the regional track and field meet.
"We are hopeful," Duplechain said. "We know that we are going to face some really tough competition at regionals. We have to continue get better. We are taking it one week at a time, but I do feel whoever comes out of our regional is probably going to be state champions."