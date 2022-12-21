Good morning, Acadiana. Let's get going with your business headlines of the day.
The Lafayette City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to defer indefinitely a resolution supporting and financing half of a study to determine the best place to build a performing arts center to replace the aging Heymann Center. The Acadiana Center for the Arts agreed to fund up to $70,000 to bring in a national planning agency to study the issue, but council members cited a small time frame to get the project moving along.
Instead, council members may hold town hall meetings to gather public feedback while the administration seeks proposals for sites available for a new performing arts center..
