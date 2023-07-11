Good morning, Acadiana business news readers. It's business news time.
In yet another sign of the rising cost of real estate, the average sale price for a newly built home in Lafayette Parish last month bumped up to the highest amount in over a year.
The 95 new builds sold last month went for an average price of $347,446, the highest monthly average sale price in at the last 12 months, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
It put the average sale price so far through the first half of this year at $330,088, an 8% bump on the average reported 12 months ago and 25% bump over the average sale price reported at the end of 2018, data shows.
