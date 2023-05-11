St. Thomas More’s baseball season got off to a challenging start, so coach Cass Hargis was already prepared for its tough conclusion late Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
When the Cougars got off to a 6-12 start in his debut season as head coach, Hargis didn’t flinch.
For one thing, seven of the setbacks were one-run games. In addition, the schedule was challenging with six opponents that are competing in the state tournament in Sulphur this week across five divisions.
After March 23, the Cougars won 16 of 17 games to reach the Division II select state semifinals. Along the way, STM won the District 4-4A title with a 9-2 record.
"Honestly, we didn't do a whole lot different that led us to being back on track," Hargis said. "We knew the schedule we had played. We lost a lot of close games."
Third-seeded STM's season finally came to an end in another close game with second-seeded E.D. White edging the Cougars 2-1 late Wednesday.
The game, originally scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m., was delayed until 9:45 p.m. by inclement weather. It didn’t end until after 11 p.m.
The Cougars trailed 1-0 in the second inning when the game was suspended for almost four hours.
"The delay was the best thing that could've happened to us," Hargis said. "It was our guys' first time being there in the state tournament, and we played like that in the first inning and a half. The delay was what we needed to snap us out of the fog."
When the game resumed, STM (22-14) evened the score on Connor Stelly's RBI double in the top of the third inning, Stelly's hit brought home Tanner Hornback, who was hit by a pitch.
"The fans were cheering," Hargis said. "It was pretty neat. I don't think either team made an error last night. There weren't many walks. The game was a good showcase of high school baseball."
In the bottom of the seventh, the Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs thanks to two walks – one intentional – and a hit by pitch. Braxton Comeaux then ended the game with an RBI single to left.
STM, which started six seniors in the semifinals, will graduate a total of nine from this year's team. Among the top underclassmen are pitcher Wilton Taylor and 3B/OF Jacob Froehlich.
"I feel really good about the long term future of the program and what we were able to do," Hargis said. "Not just winning games, but laying the foundation for the future.
"It was fun seeing our guys go out there and play with job and confidence the last month and a half. We navigated the early season struggles. The group collectively weathered the storm, which allowed us to have a pretty special month and a half."