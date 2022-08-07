Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background.

The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.

But Earl Higgins, of Metairie, said a longtime curiosity prompted his questions about the pelican symbol.

"The official state bird is the brown pelican," he said. "Why does the state flag picture a white pelican, a different species?"

Well, part of the answer can be found in the fact that Louisiana didn't proclaim the brown pelican its state bird until 1966, 54 years after the flag was in place. But that would be too easy an answer in a state where the historical journey is as important as the destination.

And this journey begins just after the Louisiana Purchase in 1803.

"The new (Louisiana Territory's) governing council directed territorial Gov. William C.C. Claiborne to authenticate all official acts with a public seal," writes Glen Duncan in his 2010 book, "A Modern History of the Louisiana Pelican Flag."

Both LSU's Hill Memorial Library and the State Library of Louisiana referenced Duncan's book for this question.

The seal featured an American bald eagle in the beginning but was changed to the pelican when Louisiana officially entered into statehood in 1812. Heard set the flag's parameters a century later.

Why a pelican? Well, historian and author William Favrot offers one possible explanation: Louisiana's Catholic heritage.

"The Catholic church long used the image of the pelican tearing its breast as food for its chicks," Duncan quotes Favrot in his book. "The image was and still is a symbol of Christ's commitment. Louisiana was predominantly Catholic at the time of Claiborne's choice."

It's true. Some Louisiana Catholic churches feature the white pelican and her chicks in their stained glass windows.

Meanwhile, State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton simplifies the explanation for why the bird isn't brown.

"The reason why the pelican is white and not brown is simple but also convoluted," she said. "The language of the 1912 Act establishing the flag’s design, states that the pelican is 'in white,' not that it is a white pelican. The pages of from 'A Modern History of the Louisiana Pelican Flag' state that the brown pelican is depicted on the state flag, just in white. It seems that the white coloring was chosen so that it would aesthetically appear more clearly on the blue field of the flag."

Duncan's book points out that uniform parameters were not set for the flag until 2010. Before that, different versions of the pelican were flying throughout the state.

In 2010, Baton Rouge artist Curtis Vann Jr. was hired to design a pelican that would appear on all state flags.

"The challenge I had was to incorporate realism into the design of the flag while staying within the boundaries of the written law," he said.

The problem? He had to work with a white-colored pelican instead of the true image of a brown pelican.

"The brown pelican is prettier than the white pelican," he said. "It's a more majestic bird, but I had to stay within the law. So I made it look like a brown pelican exteriorly instead of colorwise."

Still, Vann, now a sales account executive at Augie Leopold Promotional Products, did make one subtle color change. Look closely at the official version of the Louisiana flag, and you'll see the brown pelican's yellow-brown crown incorporated into the design.

And with that, the pelican flag's historical journey is complete.

