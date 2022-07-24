Beverly Schalon, a 1964 LSU graduate, was surprised when a newspaper story about LSU President William Tate said her alma mater had its first Black undergraduate student in 1953.
“I even contacted a cousin who was a year behind me, and she said, ‘I remember the same thing, that the first Black students were graduate students who could not get their degrees elsewhere,’” Schalon said. “Those are our remembrances. I know there were no Black undergraduates.”
Schalon remembers correctly; there were no Black undergraduates when she attended LSU. But there had been one before, and there were about to be more.
Throughout the Deep South, higher education remained segregated deep into the 20th century, limiting Black students to historically Black universities. The legal justification at the time was that educationally equal programs could be racially separate. Louisiana even provided scholarships to encourage Black graduate students to enroll out of state, said Paul Hoffman, a retired LSU history professor.
“The desperation to avoid integration reached that point,” Hoffman said.
But not every Black student wanted to go away for education. When Black students wanted to study graduate programs that weren’t available in state Black universities, federal courts required White universities to admit them. Under court orders, LSU admitted its first Black law student (Roy S. Wilson) in 1950, its first Black graduate student (Lutrill A. Payne) a year later, and first Black student at the LSU School of Medicine (Daryle E. Foister) in 1952.
In 1953, A.P. Tureaud Jr., of New Orleans, applied to an LSU program that enabled students to get an undergraduate degree in arts and sciences and a law degree in six years, which he could not do at Southern University. LSU denied him entry, but federal Judge J. Skelly Wright ruled in Tureaud’s favor, and Tureaud registered on Sept. 18, 1953.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the ruling on procedural grounds on Oct. 28, 1953, and LSU canceled Tureaud’s registration and returned his fees. Tureaud’s attorneys appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but Tureaud left LSU and did not return. When a definitive court ruling supporting Tureaud came in 1956, he was a junior at Xavier University in New Orleans.
On May 12, 1964, LSU announced it would enroll a Black undergraduate student, Fairfax Bell, during summer session to the same combined program that Tureaud had sought, citing the earlier ruling. On June 8, U.S. District Court Judge E. Gordon West ordered LSU not to refuse admission to qualified Black applicants in a case brought on behalf of seven Black students seeking summer enrollment, including Freya Anderson Rivers, who had been one of the first Black students to attend Baton Rouge's Lee High School the year before. Six Black students enrolled at LSU that fall.
Rivers said White students and faculty treated her badly, and she left LSU after summer session, returning in 1966 and graduating in 1971.
"After de-segging the public schools and then LSU that summer, I told my daddy if I had to de-seg another thing, I would never go to school again in my life," she said.
Rivers went on to become an elementary school principal in Michigan before retiring in 2010.
The first Black faculty member, architecture professor Julian T. White, was hired in 1971. The first Black student body president, Kerry Pourciau, was elected in 1972. An academic building, A.P. Tureaud Hall, was named after the former student’s father, a lawyer who represented him and others seeking to overcome Jim Crow laws. LSU continued to admit Black undergraduates, and the 2021 freshman class was 18.8% Black and 9.5% Hispanic.
When presented with the answer to her Curious Louisiana question, Schalon had one comment.
“It should have happened a long time earlier,” Schalon said.
