Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
Around the middle of the 20th century, Louisiana bridge designers were interested in more than getting you across waterways. They wanted you to enjoy the journey. Adley Cormier, advocacy chairman for the Calcasieu Parish Historical Preservation Society in Lake Charles, calls this the “picturesque bridge era.”
“Some of those designers had served in the Army and saw some of the European bridges, which were in many cases quite beautiful, and they said, ‘If we’re building a bridge here, why not cast something that looks beautiful and provides a little bit of visual relief.’”
So, they included ornamental touches. Pelicans — that classic Louisiana symbol — are depicted on many. The railing on Bogalusa’s Richmond Street bridge, built in 1949, has pine cones to honor the lumber industry that once prospered in the area. Smaller bridges in New Orleans were adorned with cast iron magnolias, Cormier said.
In the case of the bridge Hannon asked about, Baton Rouge's Huey Long-O.K. Allen Bridge (which handles both rail and U.S. 190 vehicular traffic), metal fleur-de-lis symbols adorned the railing when it opened in 1940. In 2009, Department of Transportation and Development official Brendan Rush told The Advocate that the fleur-de-lis decorations were welded onto the railing, but over time, corrosion and vibration from the railroad caused many to fall off. The symbols were taken off and not replaced during a DOTD renovation of the bridge in the late 1980s.
Joe T. Smith worked in bridge maintenance for DOTD at the time, and when he visited the bridge during that renovation, he saw thousands of the fleur-de-lis symbols in barrels. He picked up some as souvenirs and still has a couple.
"I don't what DOTD did with them," Smith said. "They're probably in a warehouse somewhere."
In Lake Charles, however, replicas of crossed flintlock derringer pistols were chosen to decorate the bridge built across the Calcasieu River in 1952, a design that pays homage to the pirates who presumably used such weapons in bygone days in southwest Louisiana. N.E. Lant, the state bridge engineer, actually wanted to name it the “Lafitte Bridge” after French privateer Jean Lafitte, who operated in the area.
That name option didn’t catch on, and it’s simply known as the Calcasieu River Bridge. But there are 5,286 sets of crossed pistols on the railing, which originally ran along the pedestrian walkway. When the bridge was incorporated into Interstate 10 in the early 60s, pedestrian access was eliminated to conform with Interstate highway rules.
The crossed pistols are so synonymous with the bridge that, when damage to the railing was repaired in 2013, new iron pistols were made to replace about 50 pairs of pistols that had been lost or damaged, according to a Lake Charles American Press story in 2013. DOTD continues to replace the pistols when they are damaged or lost, Cormier said.
Hannon, who moved to Baton Rouge four years ago, remembered her father remarking about the crossed pistols that he thought were on the U.S. 190 bridge.
“When I moved to Baton Rouge, I kept looking for the crossed pistols,” she said.
The confusion had one good result — a chance to remember when bridges were works of art.
