For years, people came from all corners of the country for a chance to soak in the healing waters of central Louisiana.

You heard right — not central Arkansas, but central Louisiana, where northwest of Turkey Creek stood a resort once nicknamed the Sarasota Springs of Louisiana.

No one talks about it anymore. Most don't even know it existed.

But Shreveport resident Mary D'Anna knows, because her mom still talks about it.

"There was a resort in northern Evangeline Parish that reported to have curative powers," she said. "People would come to bathe in the spring waters. It was named after a beautiful young woman from the stories I have heard. My mother, who is still living, tells of family picnics and bathing in the waters. Can you find any information about this resort?"