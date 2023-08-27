Michael Martin has no doubt that if anyone knew the location of Huey P. Long's storied deduct box, it would have been Seymour Weiss.

The deduct box was said to be a locked box where Long kept deductions or "deducts" from state employees' salaries to fund his political operation.

Martin, director of the Center for Louisiana Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, notes that Weiss was Long's top confidant, having started out as manager of the Roosevelt Hotel's barbershop.

The hotel was known back then as the Grunewald, the building's name when it was constructed in 1893 on New Orleans' Central Business District Side of Canal Street. It occupies a city block and holds a special place in the hearts of many New Orleans visitors and residents.