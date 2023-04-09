This week, reader Felton DeRouen II, of Baton Rouge, has a geographical question. "How did the town of Waterproof get its name?" he asked.
Home to just 541 people, Waterproof is a rural Delta town in Louisiana's smallest parish of Tensas in the state's northeast.
The small town faces tough economic times these days, but it is home to a rich history. First settled about 1830, its original location near the Mississippi River enticed weary settlers on their way to Texas. Early inhabitants tended to engage in either trading or farming, the latter courtesy of the area's rich soil. The area around Waterproof is still home to productive soybean, corn and cotton fields, though the mechanization of those fields over the past few decades has led to drastic population loss in the town itself.
Perhaps unsurprisingly for a small town in rural Louisiana, its history includes ties to the Confederacy. According to author Myles Smith, Waterproof was home to Major Howell, the brother of Jefferson Davis' wife — and the only first lady of the Confederacy — Varina Anne Banks Howell Davis. A cousin of Gen. Robert E. Lee also was a longtime resident, owning a large swathe of property in the town.
The town also was a temporary home for 12th president of the United States Zachary Taylor, who lived on a plantation east of the town. He was reportedly on his plantation when notified of his victory in the 1848 presidential election.
In the years since, Waterproof has been the birthplace and home of various sportspeople and politicians. It can even claim a Miss USA — Sharon Brown, who won the title in 1961.
Though he wasn't born there, hard-bitten World War II aviator Claire Chennault, of Flying Tigers fame, grew up in Waterproof.
In answer to DeRouen's question, the origin of the town's name has a bit of a whimsical quality, and historical records apparently bear out the whimsy. This, in current Waterproof Mayor Jarrod Bottley's words, is how it goes.
"Well, the town had one of the highest levels of elevation west of the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Memphis," Bottley said. "There were always steamboats and other boats passing through.
"One day, one of our early citizens, Mr. Abner Smalley, happened to be sitting on a hill in Waterproof, waiting on a steamboat to come through after the Mississippi had flooded its banks. When the steamboat came through, the captain yelled out — because, of course, they knew each other back then — 'Mr. Abner, it seems you're Waterproof.' When Abner Smalley heard the steamboat captain say that, it intrigued him so much that he penned the name Waterproof. And we carried the name from then on."
The town has since moved (twice, apparently) from its original location, a shift necessitated by the caving in of the Mississippi River banks that ran along the edge of the town of Waterproof. It has been at its current location since 1880.
Author Claire D'Artois Leeper notes that its name has been the subject of jokes from time to time. "(Waterproof is) a true misnomer. ... On more than one occasion, the town has been under two or three feet of water," she wrote.
Bottley, however, said that in recent years at least, it's proved true.
"We haven't had a flood in a long, long, long, long, long time," he said.