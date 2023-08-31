Imagine if Reymond's Department Store had been stocked with blue and white ribbon instead of purple and gold.
Well, the LSU faithful wouldn't be boasting about purple and gold running through their veins, and "LSU" would be spelled out in white against a field of blue on Tiger Stadium's Jumbotrons.
What shade of blue, you ask? University President David Boyd didn't specify that when voicing his disappointment in Charles E. Coate's choice of purple and gold ribbons for LSU's first football game in 1893.
The team, founded by Coates as the LSU Football Club, played a similar team from Tulane University. The Tigers lost, but the purple and gold stuck around nonetheless.
So, the answer to Metairie resident Denise Oliva's Curious Louisiana question is yes, the Tigers originally were slated to wear blue and white.
"I once read — I think it was a story by author Buddy Stall — that LSU’s school colors were blue and white," she said. "However, one football game many years ago, when LSU was playing Tulane, some fans came to town, and the only colors of fabric in large supply due to the anticipation of Mardi Gras were green, gold and purple. Hence, LSU wears gold and purple. Can you confirm this?"
Well, Oliva is correct about the store's stock of purple and gold but not the green. The store was, indeed, getting ready for Mardi Gras, but there was a delay in the delivery of the green ribbon.
So, Charles E. Coates bought what was available.
"He would have been at the old campus on what is now the capitol grounds at the time," said historian and Magnolia Mound Museum Director John Sykes, who is working on a historical walking tour of downtown Baton Rouge. "Reymond's stood on the corner of Main and Third streets, and it would have been the closest store to the campus."
The location now is home to The Little Village restaurant. Though Reymond's Department Store wasn't in the business of Italian food, it did stock a variety of items.
Coates admitted that he'd never coached any kind of athletic team in his account of the story. But he had played sports at his alma mater Johns Hopkins University before coming to LSU, where he taught chemistry between 1893 and 1939, retiring as dean of the College of Pure and Applied Science.
He also served as LSU's first football coach.
Coates recounted it all in his story, "How The Tigers Got Their Name," in the October 1937 LSU Alumni News. The story also is published verbatim on LSU Athletics' website, lsusports.net.
"When I first came to the University in 1893, I found to my surprise that there was practically no athletics in the student body: no football, no tennis, and only a very little baseball in the spring," Coates wrote. "It struck me we ought to have that sort of thing. I had played at Johns Hopkins, where I had received the bachelor’s and the doctor’s degree, though I had never considered myself much of a player."
Coates enlisted the help of Dr. H.A. Morgan, who had played football in Canada. Morgan would later become president of the University of Tennessee, but first, he would join forces with Coates in training the first LSU Tiger football team.
The duo nailed cleats on leather shoes, but the team had no uniforms.
"Morgan and I did the coaching quite poorly," Coates wrote. "I taught the boys the Leland flying wedge and the turtle back. To arouse interest and give the whole thing point, my friend T.L. Bayne of New Orleans, who had been on the Yale team and was known as Nervy Bayne, undertook to get up a team of New Orleans players, composed mostly of ex-college men from Tulane and the Southern Athletic Club."
The game would be played in New Orleans.
"As far as I know, it was the first game of football played in the city," Coates wrote. "The game was played some time in November, on November 25, 1893, to be exact."
Now, the LSU team couldn't show up as a ragtag group, so Coates and Ruffin G. Pleasant paid a visit to Reymond's Department Store in downtown Baton Rouge. Pleasant would serve as Louisiana's governor from 1916 to 1920, but in 1893, he was the team's captain.
"We told them (Reymond's) we wanted quite a lot of ribbon for colors, but no one knew what our colors were," Coates continued. "It happened that the store was stocking ribbon for the coming Carnival season and had a large supply of purple and gold. The green had not yet come in. So we adopted the purple and old gold, bought out the stock, and made it into rosettes and badges. Purple and old gold made a good combination, and we have stuck to it ever since."
Finally, it was game time.
"When the time came for the game, we went down to the city and met our opponents, most of whom had played football before," Coates wrote. "They gave us a very good beating, to the intense indignation of many of our local followers ... barring the fact that we were defeated, everybody had a good time and we came home very tired, resolved to do better next year."
Now here's the clincher: Coates and Morgan not only coached the team but played in the game. The next year, A.P. Simmons was hired as coach.
As for the team name, Coates wrote, "It struck me that purple and gold looked Tigerish enough and I suggested that we choose 'Louisiana Tigers,' all in conference with the boys. The Louisiana Tigers had represented the state in Civil War and had been known for their hard fighting."
Coates pointed out that the "Tigers" name was applied collectively to several of Louisiana's fighting military companies during the war. The name stuck.
"A few years later when Col. David F. Boyd, who had been president of the University from 1865 to 1880 and again from 1884 to 1886, returned to the University, he was rather surprised to find purple and gold as the colors," Coates wrote. "He told me they were not the colors, that white and blue had been chosen by him many years ago. But purple and gold had by that time established itself and nothing was ever done about it. Colonel 'Dave' also liked the name, 'Tigers.' I think he was one of them himself during the Civil War."
As for Coates, he is memorialized by Charles E. Coates Hall in the LSU Quadrangle. And Reymond's? Well, that's a Baton Rouge story best left for another day.
