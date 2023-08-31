Imagine if Reymond's Department Store had been stocked with blue and white ribbon instead of purple and gold.

Well, the LSU faithful wouldn't be boasting about purple and gold running through their veins, and "LSU" would be spelled out in white against a field of blue on Tiger Stadium's Jumbotrons.

What shade of blue, you ask? University President David Boyd didn't specify that when voicing his disappointment in Charles E. Coate's choice of purple and gold ribbons for LSU's first football game in 1893.

The team, founded by Coates as the LSU Football Club, played a similar team from Tulane University. The Tigers lost, but the purple and gold stuck around nonetheless.

So, the answer to Metairie resident Denise Oliva's Curious Louisiana question is yes, the Tigers originally were slated to wear blue and white.