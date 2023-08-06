Donna Sue Hoffman's Catahoula cur dog isn't a purebred.
"He's a mix," the Rayville resident said.
Still, the dog's Catahoula cur traits are prevalent, which made her curious enough about the breed's history to ask Curious Louisiana to investigate.
"The Catahoula cur dog is also the Louisiana state dog," she said. "I'd just like to know about the breed. That would be interesting history to me."
Hoffman is correct about the breed's status as Louisiana's state dog. In 1979, Gov. Edwin Edwards signed the Louisiana Legislature House Bill No. 75 to confirm the designation.
The bill was prompted by Betty Eaves, first president of the Denham Springs-based nonprofit National Association of Louisiana Catahoulas, Inc., or NALC, which is dedicated to the preservation of pure-bred Louisiana Catahoulas that are said to have originated in the state.
"Rep. C.J. Russo introduced the bill to the legislature, which became House Bill No. 75," said Lara Hutchinson, NALC spokeswoman. "Gov. Jimmie Davis actually loaned his beloved Catahoula so we could have a live dog to show the committee members what they were voting for. Gov. Earl K. Long owned Catahoulas, as well."
Author Michael Stonewood, in his 2019 book, "The Catahoula Cur: A Complete and Comprehensive Owners Guide to: Buying, Owning, Health, Grooming, Training, Obedience, Understanding and Caring for Your Catahoula Cur," writes that the breed was named for Louisiana's Catahoula Parish.
But Hutchinson said the Catahoula Parish story isn't true.
"Legend has it that the Catahoula evolved in the swamps of central Louisiana," she said. "Stories were told of settlers to the Catahoula Lake area found these spotted dogs with strange eyes and started calling them Catahoulas."
Catahoula Lake is centrally located between Rapides and LaSalle parishes, east of Alexandria and south of Jena. The American Kennel Club's description emphasizes significance of this lake: The Catahoula leopard dog is a medium-large, short-coated dog, known for its many varied coat and eye colors and patterns. The word is of Choctaw origin and is translated to mean "sacred lake." Catahoulas are the only breed of dog to have historically originated in the state of Louisiana.
But again, the breed's Louisiana origins are speculative.
The Catahoula, also are known as the Catahoula hog dog and Catahoula stock dogs. The dog can be found in more than 10 color variations in both spots and solids.
Hutchinson emphasizes the breed's light blue eyes when listing the dogs' characteristics. The NACL also lists their eyes in green, amber and brown with some Catahoulas having two different color eyes. Some even have different color combinations within the iris.
Hutchinson added that Catahoulas also have webbed feet, which help them negotiate the rugged trails of the marshland.
"They have working abilities," she said. "In hunting, they trail by scent or by wind and they're known for circling to keep a herd intact to move. They're also loyal family and guard dogs."
As for the breed's biological origins, speculative stories through the years trace the Catahoula to Hernando de Soto's greyhounds and molossers, which accompanied him in his exploration of the New World. These dogs are said to have bred with those owned by Native Americans.
Then there are speculations that Catahoulas have red wolf ancestry.
Speculation aside, here's what's known about the Catahoula: The breed is among only 13 designated state dogs in the United States, it's a medium-large breed of dogs and they're outstanding hunters and trackers.
According to the NALC, the dogs have "been used to hunt feral pigs, deer, hogs, black bears and even mountain lions" and "the breed is known to be able to lock its prey in place with only the use of posture, eye contact and lateral shifts."
Because Catahoulas do not touch their prey, the NALC continues, "the breed was quickly employed in cattle herding. During cattle herding, the Catahoula cur uses the same technique to hold the cattle in place."
Which brings up another point: Catahoulas are working dogs, meaning they were born to work stock or hunt. So, the NALC sponsors instinct and obedience trials in Louisiana and other states and foreign countries.
But because the dog's fun is found in working, the NALC's motto is: “Not everyone needs a Louisiana Catahoula.”
"And we stand by that fact," the organization said.
For more information, visit nalc-inc.org.
Curious Louisiana is a community-driven reporting project that connects readers to our newsrooms' resources to dig, research and find answers about the Pelican State. Bottom line: If you've got a question about something Louisiana-centric, ask us.