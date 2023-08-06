Donna Sue Hoffman's Catahoula cur dog isn't a purebred.

"He's a mix," the Rayville resident said.

Still, the dog's Catahoula cur traits are prevalent, which made her curious enough about the breed's history to ask Curious Louisiana to investigate.

"The Catahoula cur dog is also the Louisiana state dog," she said. "I'd just like to know about the breed. That would be interesting history to me."

Hoffman is correct about the breed's status as Louisiana's state dog. In 1979, Gov. Edwin Edwards signed the Louisiana Legislature House Bill No. 75 to confirm the designation.

The bill was prompted by Betty Eaves, first president of the Denham Springs-based nonprofit National Association of Louisiana Catahoulas, Inc., or NALC, which is dedicated to the preservation of pure-bred Louisiana Catahoulas that are said to have originated in the state.