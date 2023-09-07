This week, reader Jim Thompson Jr. from Daphne, Alabama, asks about Tiger Stadium's long-standing nickname.

“When I was coming to Tiger Stadium as a teenager in the early 1970s, it was sometimes nicknamed ‘Deaf Valley’ because of the crowd noise," he wrote. "When and why was it changed to ‘Death Valley?’ ”

The "Deaf Valley" versus "Death Valley" origin debate has flared up periodically, not to mention passionately, throughout the years. Much of this played out in the column of The Advocate's own Smiley Anders, who has chronicled Louisiana culture and history for 50 years.

While there are arguments for both being first, the common consensus appears to be that "Deaf Valley" preceded "Death Valley."

To cite just two examples from Anders' column: "It will always be Deaf Valley to me, and to many of the real, old-time Tigers," Jim Welsh, of St. Francisville, wrote in 2003.