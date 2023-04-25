After one, 10-episode season filmed in Louisiana, "National Treasure: Edge of History" has been canceled.
Deadline.com and Variety.com first reported the cancellation on Friday.
The Disney+ series, heavily shot in Baton Rouge during early 2022, spent an estimated $56,117,298 in Louisiana, $17,010,739 of that on its local payroll, according to Katie Patton Pryor, executive director of the Baton Rouge Film Commission.
"Of course we are disappointed there will not be a second season, but we are forever grateful that our beautiful city will always be part of this notable franchise," Pryor said Monday.
During the season, which debuted on the streaming service Dec. 14, 2022, viewers caught glimpses of the USS KIDD Veterans Museum, the City Club, the former Chase Bank building, the Old Governor's Mansion, the Old State Capitol, Squeaky Pete's, the Garden District, Ideal Market on Burbank and Celtic Studios.
Based on the “National Treasure” film franchise starring Nicolas Cage, Disney’s TV adaptation followed treasure hunter Jess Venezuela. After a stranger gives her a tip about a centuries-old treasure possibly connected to her father, she and her friends set out on the hunt. Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith were among the cast.
The Jerry Bruckheimer-led adventure/mystery show brought cast and crew to Baton Rouge from January through June. About 2,500 extras from the community were used.
"Oh, I love Louisiana," series lead Lisette Olivera said during a media visit to Celtic Studios to see the indoor sets and observe filming. "The first time I landed, I was treated really kindly by everyone that passed by. So you guys are very friendly people."
Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who also wrote the first two films, co-created the series.