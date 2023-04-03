Good morning, Acadiana business news readers. Let's get down to the business.
Don Briggs, whose five-decade career was punctuated with a quarter-century tenure as president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, died Monday at his Lafayette home. He was 82. A cause of death was not given.
Friends and family remembered Briggs as an unwavering champion of the state’s oil and gas industry, through all of its ups and downs, and a cherished mentor and dear friend.
“I knew him through good times and bad. He never changed,” Badger Oil founder Paul Hilliard said.
You can read the full story here.
Have a great day.