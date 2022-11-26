Zachary High Broncos will travel to north Louisiana Friday to face Ruston High in the LHSAA Division 1 nonselect semifinals.
Eli Holstein and Camren Stewart provided a one-two punch that helped fifth-seeded Zachary oust No. 4 Southside 48-37 in a Division I nonselect quarterfinal game played Friday night at St. Martinville High.
Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed an efficient 16 of 19 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for the Broncos (10-2). Stewart ran for 154 yards on 21 carries and scored three TDs.
Tylon Williams caught eight passes for 143 yards and one TD for the Broncos (10-2), who travel to play top-seeded Ruston (11-1) in the semifinals.
Southside (10-2), a fourth-year varsity team, opened the scoring on Cameron Boutte’s 80-yard TD run. Holstein, who ran for 65 yards on seven carries with two TDs, countered with a 1-yard TD run.
The Sharks led 13-6 after one quarter. The Broncos outscored Southside 21-3 in the second quarter to take took control. Each team scored two TDs in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter.
Williams had a 64-yard TD reception and Luke Wisham had a 5-yard TD catch for Zachary. Stewart’s big play was a 51-yard TD run in the last quarter.