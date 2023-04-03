Happy Monday, Acadiana business news readers. Let's get started this week on a good note.
One of our New Orleans reporters visited Bayou Teche Brewing Co. in Arnaudville, and it's a delightful read.
There is a lot going on at this small, family-run brewery in Arnaudville. But one thing Bayou Teche no longer does is distribute. That means you won’t find it on any retail shelves or in bars. To try any of the 30 or so different brews they’re making now, you have to go to the source.
That’s the result of a pivotal decision that co-founder Karlos Knott and his family made a year ago, and one that has propelled the growth of the taproom itself as a multifaceted, family-friendly destination in Acadiana.
“I’ve never been happier,” Knott said.
You can read the full story here.
Have a great day.