With Monday off, it's been a short cartooning week since my last newsletter so how about something a little different.
Donkeys and elephants and the White House are staples of every political cartoonist's work. The political party symbols were originally created by the great Thomas Nast (1840-1902).
Here's a look at my drawing process...
Here's a rough sketch of the Democratic Party symbol.
Here's the color layer created in Photo Shop on my computer...
And here's the final image...
Here's a rough sketch of the Republican elephant...
Here's the color layer...
And here's the finished drawing...
Here's a rough sketch of the White House...
Here's the rough sketch with some shading added for depth...
And here's the completed artwork...
