With Monday off, it's been a short cartooning week since my last newsletter so how about something a little different.

Donkeys and elephants and the White House are staples of every political cartoonist's work. The political party symbols were originally created by the great Thomas Nast (1840-1902).

Here's a look at my drawing process...

Here's a rough sketch of the Democratic Party symbol.

DEM ROUGH.jpg

Here's the color layer created in Photo Shop on my computer...

DEM Color Layer.jpg

And here's the final image...

DEM Finished Art.jpg

Here's a rough sketch of the Republican elephant...

GOP Rough Sketch.jpg

Here's the color layer...

GOP color.jpg

And here's the finished drawing...

GOP Finished Art.jpg

Here's a rough sketch of the White House...

WH Rough Sketch.jpg

Here's the rough sketch with some shading added for depth...

WH Rough Sketch with Shading.jpg

And here's the completed artwork...

WH Finished Art.jpg

Thanks for checking out this week's newsletter.

--- Walt

