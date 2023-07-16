Young entrepreneurs get ready
Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is a national after-school program that transforms high school students into confident entrepreneurs.
Starting in the fall, the weekly program teaches eighth through 12th grade students how to start and run their own businesses. High school students who graduate from the school qualify for LSU credit.
Though participants will create and run their own businesses, no business idea is necessary before signing up for the program.
The application deadline is Aug. 20. Student referrals can be made at www.yeabr.org/refer.
Menstrual supply drive thru
Local nonprofit Network of Women NOW is hosting its Back-to-School Menstrual Supply Drive-Thru on July 20 and July 30.
The drive-thru, which has already taken place twice this month, will occur at The Red Shoes, located at 2303 Government St.
Network of Women NOW believes that access to free menstrual products in public schools is a vital component of ensuring that all students have equal opportunities to succeed, and hopes to raise awareness about challenges faced by students who lack access to these essential items.
