First Fridays at Tin Roof Brewing Company
The Tin Roof Brewing Company's Family Friday event will once again provide fun for the whole family. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, the event will feature balloon animals, face painting, Baton Rouge Music Studio live performances, a big bounce house in the yard and food pop-ups. Plus excellent beers for the adults too, of course.
The Tin Roof Brewing Company is located at 1624 Wyoming St., in Baton Rouge.
Whooping crane talk at the Baton Rouge Zoo
On Friday, Aug. 4, biologist and leading whooping crane authority Sara Zimorski will give a talk about the remarkable story of whooping cranes in Louisiana at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road.
The talk will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Preregistration is required. While tickets are free, donations will be collected for the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation Whooping Crane Reintroduction program.
