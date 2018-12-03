Tulane Avenue is a wide-ranging cross-section of the city it traverses. On its downtown terminus is the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library, the mammoth defunct Charity Hospital (pictured), a few national hotel chains and frou-frou dining venues and towering office buildings. Once you've passed the new biomedical corridor comprised of three major hospitals, things are decidedly less shiny (perhaps most accurately illustrated by the city’s justice district, anchored by the shabby-chic Criminal District Court), but what is New Orleans without the requisite amount of grit. There are plenty of hidden gems from end-to-end.
Who you’ll see: Lawyers, cops, plaintiffs, defendants, medical residents, hipsters and the errant New Orleans Saints fan during football season.
Where to eat: World Famous Anita’s Grill serves inexpensive, rib-sticking breakfast and lunch specials daily. Note: Anita’s is cash-only.
Where to drink: Bottles, growlers and flights, oh my! 504 Craft Beer Reserve is a haven for beer drinkers. The bar boasts a rotating cast of 14 beers on draft and plenty of individual local, domestic and imported bottles that can be purchased as a mix-and-match 6-pack.
Where to get your 40 winks: The Site 61 Hostel’s sci-fi-themed rooms offer the perfect amount of kitsch for your buck. The 451 Lounge’s decor is inspired by Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 (think collages of burning books and paperbacks “hidden” in air conditioning vents), and the steampunk-themed lobby is dotted with space aliens, UFOs and Star Wars paraphernalia.
YOU OUGHTA KNOW
The corner of Tulane and South Jefferson Davis Parkway once was the home of the S.J. Peter Key Club “Teen Canteen” during World War II. It opened in 1944 as a gathering space for teenagers to dance, play parlor games and listen to music. A memorial obelisk was constructed near the site to commemorate the fallen soldiers that once called Mid-City home.