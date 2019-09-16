The National Fried Chicken Festival features a variety of fried chicken and other dishes and live music in Woldenberg Park Sept. 20-22.
There are more than 30 food vendors including 14 Parishes, Afrodisiac, Asian Outdoor Kitchen, Bayou Hot Wings, Blue Oak BBQ, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Heard Dat Kitchen, The Original Fiorella’s Cafe, McHardy’s Chicken & Fixin’, We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp and Willie’s Chicken Shack.
The music lineup Friday includes Givers, Little Freddie King, Cha Wa, Brass-A-Holics, New Orleans Suspects and Water Seed. Saturday features Bonerama, The Grid with Nesby Phips, Khris Royal & Dark Matter, Bounce Royalty (featuring Cheeky Blakk, Choppa and DJ Jubilee) and others. Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, DJ Raj Smoove, the St. Augustine High School Marching 100 and others perform Sunday.
The festival takes place noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Admission is free. Woldenberg Park, 1 Canal St.; www.friedchickenfestival.com.