N.O.M.T.O.C.
10:45 a.m.
Algiers
Theme: “N.O.M.T.O.C.’s Showcase Showdown”
Floats: 29
Queen: Chloe M. Sanders
King: Theodore C. Sanders III
Throws: fedoras, fidget spinners, parasols, krewe logo medallion beads and cups
Mayor LaToya Cantrell rides as grand marshal. The parade celebrates games and prizes with floats such as “Vacation Showcases,” “Jackpots” and “Super Bowl & World Series Tickets.”
Iris
11 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Iris Through a Child’s Eyes”
Floats: 33
Queen: Kristin Roch
King: Harrison Roch
Throws: hand-decorated sunglasses, plush streetcars and babies, doubloons and cups
A theme based on children’s books, movies and games will have floats featuring “Where the Wild Things Are,” “Mother Goose,” “Dumbo,” “Angry Birds” and “Mouse Trap.” The Krewe of Rolling Elvi ride in the parade.
Tucks
noon
Uptown
Theme: “Tucks Gets Sick”
Floats: 37
Queen: Karen Ribaul
King: Billy Eckert
Throws: hand-decorated toilet plungers and brushes, toilet seat glasses, toilet paper, koozies, bracelets, stethoscopes and cups
The theme “Tucks Gets Sick” features the floats “Shingles and Ready to Mingle,” “Dr. Feelgood” and “Burning Love.” The krewe also introduces a new signature float, “Booze Cruise.” The group’s potty humor inspires a wide array of throws, including “Brain Fart” whoopee cushions and “Poop-pouri” air spray. Several New Orleans Saints ride as guests, and the krewe will throw yellow flags.
Endymion
4:15 p.m.
Mid-City
Theme: “Wonder Tales of Science Fiction”
Floats: 37
Queen: Alexandra Madeline Kenny
King: Arthur R. Janes
Throws: lighted bracelets, medallion beads, bouncy balls, cups and doubloons.
The theme celebrates tales from science fiction — especially classics by Jules Verne and H.G. Wells — including “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” “War of the Worlds,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “The Invisible Man.” Rapper Flo Rida rides as grand marshal and guests include the rock band Chicago.
Isis
6:30 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: “Under the Sea”
Floats: 17
Queen: Mycah Kathleen Porter
King: Wallace Kent Porter
Throws: hand-decorated flip-flops, shell-shaped doubloons and beads
The theme celebrates things beneath the sea, including sea life such as an octopus and myths such as the city of Atlantis.
