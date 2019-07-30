As people retreat indoors to get out of the rain that’s forecast this week, it will be “reigning” dogs at the Lagniappe Classic All-Breed Dog Show at the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center (4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner) Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday Aug. 4. More than a thousand dogs will participate in daily competitions in various categories, as well as Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show honors.
The event includes most of the 193 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC), including the newly recognized Azawakh, a West African hunting dog, which will compete in the Hound group.
Co-hosts of the show, the Louisiana Kennel Club of New Orleans and the Metairie Kennel Club, will host a Juniors Summer Clinic 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 for youth ages 9 to 18 who are interested in participating in dog shows. The clinic will cover dog show etiquette, pet medicine, training tips and more. Registration is $15 (email regel@bellsouth.net).
The kennel clubs also are offering Canine Good Citizen (CGC) testing Saturday and Sunday. Dogs who undergo the 10-step test to assess obedience, training and manners must be registered with the AKC. There’s a $15 certification fee for the testing. For more information, visit (www.facebook.com/louisianakennelclub or www.facebook.com/metairiekennelclub).
Other special events include the National Owner-Handled Series competition on Thursday and Sunday and a Best Lagniappe Puppy competition Saturday.
Judging begins at 8:30 a.m. each day. Admission is free, but the Pontchartrain Center requests pet food donations, which it will distribute to area animal shelters.