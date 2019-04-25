The Lower Garden District soon will be home to Claret, a wine and cocktail bar from the team behind Tujague’s and Bar Frances. It is slated to open May 16 at 1320 Magazine St.
The 1,200-square-foot space is part of the Framework mixed-use development and will include an indoor space and central bar that can seat 45 diners. There's space for an additional 62 diners in the building’s shared courtyard. Claret is the latest project from the Latter Hospitality group, helmed by Mark and Candace Latter.
Wine director Lizzie Lenson's list will feature approximately 25 wines available by the glass and will be heavy on smaller wine producers and “natural and unique offerings,” according to a press release. Bar manager Craig Seaman is overseeing a beer and cocktail program that will include 30 domestic and imported craft beers and seasonal cocktails.
The bar will serve charcuterie and a menu of small plates by chef Marcus Woodham, who is the executive chef at Bar Frances on Freret Street. The list of house-cured meats includes coppa, guanciale, pate, rillettes and ’nduja. The small plates menu will have beet hummus served with stone fruit mostarda and sweet Peruvian peppers and whipped carrots with crystallized ginger, lemon grass and black pepper oil. Baby yellow squash carpaccio will be served with horseradish, leeks and roasted corn vinaigrette.
Claret will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit the bar’s website here.