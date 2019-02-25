Druids

6:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 20

Archdruid: secret

Throws: fly swatters, plush acorns, doubloons and lighted wizard hats, flags and balls

The secretive Druids aren’t a satirical krewe, but float titles often have a mischievous or pointed humor to them. A U.S. Marine Corps band and color guard lead the parade’s 10 marching bands.

Nyx

7 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 44

Goddess Nyx: Shelby Ann Seuzeneau

Throws: hand-decorated purses, bath bombs and scrubbers, pool noodles, pirate hats, eye patches, plush animals, hula hoops, wigs, T-shirts, playing cards, jump ropes, tumblers, doubloons and lighted necklaces, batons and watches.

Angela Hill rides as grand marshal for the all-women krewe, which introduces a new signature float, the “Captain’s Lounge.”

