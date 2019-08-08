Scholars believe Louis Armstrong was born on Aug. 4, 1901. Just before his birthday this year, a mural of Armstrong was completed on a CBD building on the wall facing O’Keefe Avenue at Gravier Street, blocks from where Satchmo was born. Brazilian muralist Eduardo Kobra (www.eduardokobra.com) created the close-up image of Armstrong’s face, covered with a kaleidoscopic rainbow effect. Known as Kobra, the artist has used similar rainbow themes on murals across the globe. The image was commissioned by the owners of the building (300 S. Rampart St.), ERG Enterprises and the Kupperman Companies, and the space is being developed as a hotel. ERG Enterprises also is an owner of the Windsor Court Hotel, Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Orpheum Theater and Pythian Building, which has a mural by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums. The blocks around South Rampart and Perdido streets was home to several music clubs associated with early jazz, including the Union Sons Hall. — WILL COVIELLO