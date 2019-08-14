THUMBS UP
Jack Rose,
the colorful restaurant in the Pontchartrain Hotel, was voted “Best Hotel Restaurant” in the U.S. in USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice awards. Editors picked the initial 20 nominees and the top 10 winners were selected by popular vote. The restaurant, co-owned by Chef Brian Landry and Emery Whalen of QED Hospitality, opened in April 2018 in the Garden District.
THUMBS UP
Judy Perry Martinez,
a New Orleans attorney with the firm of Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn, became president of the American Bar Association (ABA) last week. Martinez, who earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New Orleans and graduated from Tulane University Law School, will lead the 400,000 member group through August 2020.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Pascal Calogero III
was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in February to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a teenage girl. According to court documents, Calogero, a Metairie resident, conspired with another individual to prostitute the 14-year-old. He will now be required to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to the victim. He had faced a possible term of life imprisonment.