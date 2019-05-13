Anders Osborne has been all over New Orleans in the weeks since releasing Southern California-inspired “Buddah and the Blues“ on his Back on Dumaine records April 26. He’s got one more festival gig before going on tour, and it’s practically in his backyard.
Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo features Osborne, The Suffers, Tab Benoit, The Radiators, Erica Falls and others in a free festival on Bayou St. John from Dumaine Street to Lafitte Avenue May 17-19. There are three music stages, a kids’ stage, craft vendors and more.
The music lineup covers a range of local music genres and includes a few visiting bands.
After performing at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and on the main stage at 2018’s Voodoo Music + Art Experience, The Suffers perform at Bayou Boogaloo at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Vocalist Kam Franklin leads the Houston group and croons over its mix of rock, soul, R&B, Latin grooves and more. Anders Osborne follows at 8 p.m.
Also visiting from Texas is Austin’s Shinyribs. Kevin Russell of Austin’s alt-country group The Gourds started Shinyribs as a side project. Essentially a country band with a horn section, it fuses an Americana blend of country, funk and soul sounds. It performs at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Bluesman Tab Benoit has his own headlining set at 7 p.m. Sunday, but he’s also got a side gig. Benoit sets aside his guitar for a drum kit with The Fuzz, a Police tribute band that performs at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Angelo Moore is a cofounder of the Los Angeles ska-, funk- and punk-inspired band Fishbone. He’s released three albums with his side project Brand New Step, including “Sacrifice” in 2017. The band lineup changes and performances often include guests. It performs at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Haiti’s RAM plays mizik rasin, a fusion of rock ’n’ roll, folkloric music and Voodoo ritual. The group has visited New Orleans often in recent years, and it will be joined by a local dance group for its performance at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
The lineup includes raucous party bands Debauche, with its frenzied “Russian mafia band” vibes and the Morning 40 Federation. There’s Cajun music from Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, and fiddler Amanda Shaw performs. Suspects Tribal Gold is a funk band featuring the New Orleans Suspects and Mardi Gras Indian Big Chief Juan Pardo. There’s jazz from New Orleans Swamp Donkeys and longtime Preservation Hall Jazz Band drummer Joe Lastie and his New Orleans Sound band. Cowboy Mouth closes the festival Saturday with an 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. set, and drummer Fred LeBlanc also has a slot at 4:15 p.m. on the kids’ stage, where he’ll read from his children’s book.
The festival always attracts attendees to the bayou in everything from kayaks to giant inflatable rafts to improvised floating rigs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have a presence at the festival to encourage people to be safe, says festival organizer Jared Zeller.
The festival also has several peripheral events, including a bicycle pub crawl and kayak and canoe races Saturday morning and yoga on Sunday morning. An arts and crafts tent for children is open Saturday and Sunday.
Urban South Brewery released Boogaloo Blonde beer in April. It’s available at some local bars and grocery stores, and it’ll be at on tap and in cans at the festival, along with several breweries providing local flavor.