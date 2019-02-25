Okeanos

11 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Okeanos Celebrates 70”

Floats: 22

Queen: Katie Code

King: Douglas K. Straubmueller

Throws: crawfish trays, sand pails, doubloons, anniversary theme cups and glass beads

The krewe marks its 70th anniversary with a birthday cake float and other floats will represent past themes. Rosie the Riveter rides the float celebrating the first parade. A figure of Elton John marks 1980’s “World of Music” theme, and “Star Wars” represents 1990’s “Magnificent Movies” theme. Vince Vance rides as grand marshal.

Mid-City

11:45 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Mid-City Thinks Outside the Box”

Floats: 17

Queen: Patricia Braswell Murray

King: Gary Hurwitz

Throws: potato chips, stress dolls, toy gift boxes, T-shirts, footballs, koozies and cups

The krewe’s signature foil-decorated floats will feature various types of boxes such as "Jack in the Box" and "Music Box Dancer."

Thoth

noon

Uptown

Theme: “Thoth Salutes the Greats”

Floats: 39

Queen: Madison Konnecker

King: Douglas Rushing

Throws: blue and special krewe fedoras, “Greatest Show on Earth” capes, Thoth wallets, rubber chickens, scarves, footballs, beach balls, toilet paper, koozies, cups and pyramid-shaped doubloons

Amanda Shaw rides as grand marshal. The Egyptian mythology-inspired krewe introduces a new signature float called “The Great Pyramids,” and theme floats include “The Greatest Show on Earth,” “Great Houdini,” “Great Wall of China,” “Great Blue Heron” and “Greatest Free Show on Earth.” The lineup of 26 marching bands features bands from Louisiana Tech and Tulane universities and Talladega College.

Bacchus

5:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Starring Louisiana”

Floats: 32

Bacchus: Jensen Ackles

Throws: Bacchus Oscar, Bacchus View-Masters, puzzle cubes, travel neck pillows, kitchen items, theme medallions, regular and specially shaped doubloons, cups with individual float themes

The theme highlights movies and TV shows filmed in Louisiana, and floats include “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Treme,” “Easy Rider,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Interview with a Vampire.” Theme medallions feature film crew tools, such as a clapperboard. Bacchus XLIII Andy Garcia rides as a guest. New Orleans Saint Wil Lutz also rides.

Athena

5:30 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: “Athena Is All That Matters”

Floats: 19

Queen: Robin Bevins-Jackson

King: Michael Hickerson

Throws: Athena dolls, fedoras, lighted headbands, plush owls, parasols, yo-yos, backpacks.

On its fifth anniversary, the krewe introduces the Goddess Athena signature float.

Pandora

6:30 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: not announced

Floats: not announced

Queen: Ashley Lynn Ledet

Throws: Hand-decorated boxes, purses, plush spears, koozies and baseball caps

Pandora debuted in 2016 but did not parade in 2017. This will be its third parade.

