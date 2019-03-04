Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y

Tue. March 5 | Friends and longtime collaborators Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y are on tour promoting the release of mixtape “2009,” a project four years in the making. In videos for songs like “Stoned Gentlemen,” the rappers revisit the vibe of their decade-old mixtape “How Fly.” At 10 p.m. at House of Blues.

Amiable Neighbors

Fri. March 8 | The Louis Moreau Institute opens its season with a performance by The Louies — the Ulysses String Quartet with pianist Adrian Blanco — and works by Igor Stravinsky, Sky Macklay and a piece inspired by Professor Longhair’s “Tipitina.” At 7:30 p.m. at Marigny Opera House.

Female Filmmaker Festival

Fri. March 8 | ArtKlub marks International Women’s Day with the third annual Female Filmmaker Festival, featuring works by local performers and filmmakers Shannon Stewart, Sarrah Danziger, Lizzie Guitreau, Maja Holzinger, Daneeta Loretta Jackson, Claire Bangser, Jane Geisler, Lily Churgin and others. At 7:30 p.m. at ArtKlub.

Sam Price & the True Believers album release

Sat. March 9 | Longtime bass player for Latin band OTRA!, Sam Price is releasing his True Believer band’s debut album, “Dragonfly,” a collection of ballads and New Orleans funk- and R&B-inflected rockers. He’s also celebrating his birthday with free cake. At 10 p.m. at Maple Leaf Bar.

Kurt Vile and the Violators

Sun. March 10 | Kurt Vile’s melancholy lyrics and strumming on “Pretty Pimpin,” the first track on 2015’s “b’lieve i’m goin down,” helped the alt rocker reach wider audiences. He makes a bolder bid for rock stardom on October release “Bottle It In.” The Sadies open at 8 p.m. at Civic Theatre.

Mike Krol

Mon. March 11 | On January release “Power Chords” (Merge), Mike Krol plunges back into his punk rock roots, with dense, noisy guitar ripping through tracks like “What’s the Rhythm,” “Little Drama” and “I Wonder.” Spider Bags and Pope open at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.