Part of Louisiana’s defense of abortion law heads to U.S. high court

When the U.S. Supreme Court agreed last month to take up an abortion case involving a 2014 Louisiana law, it made national headlines as a case that could shape the future of legal abortion in the United States. But a decision on a lesser known legal argument within the case could have an equally dramatic impact on abortion rights, even if the law ultimately is struck down.

The law in question in June Medical Services v. Gee requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a hospital within a 30-mile radius of their clinic. That requirement potentially could leave the state with only one abortion clinic. (It currently has three.) In 2016, the Supreme Court struck down a nearly identical admitting privileges law in Texas.

Though the Louisiana law is 5 years old, it has yet to go into effect because of court challenges. Three of the then-five abortion clinics in the state and two doctors who provide abortions sued to block it. In February, the Supreme Court placed the law on hold while it decided whether to hear the case.

In defense of the law, the state of Louisiana is arguing that abortion providers should not have what’s called third-party standing — the ability to sue on behalf of their patients to challenge health and safety regulations — and the court has agreed to review that argument. Twelve states have signed onto a brief opposing third-party standing.

If the court sides with the state, it would mean a pregnant woman would have to bring any challenge to the state’s abortion laws to court herself. Both those in favor and opposed to abortion rights agree that would mean fewer abortion-related lawsuits, and abortion rights activists say that's because many women seeking abortions do not have the money, time or resources to file suit themselves.

Anti-abortion groups, like the Louisiana Right to Life, say they favor doing away with third-party standing for physicians and providers, arguing alongside the state that abortion providers’ interests are not aligned with the interests of their patients. Reproductive rights attorney Ellie Schilling said this argument is part of a concerted effort by anti-abortion activists to undermine the credibility of physicians who provide abortions. — KAYLEE POCHE

Who can sue over abortion limits? The lesser known part of the Louisiana case going to Supreme Court The high court has agreed to review an argument against abortion providers being able to file suit on behalf of their patients.

Gambit art reviewer D. Eric Bookhardt dies

D. Eric Bookhardt, a photographer, art critic and contributor to Gambit and numerous other publications, died Nov. 8. He was 73.

Bookhardt was born and raised in New Orleans. He attended the University of New Orleans and, in the late 1960s, moved to New York City, where he worked as an archivist at the Museum of Modern Art.

Bookhardt later returned to New Orleans, where he pursued his own photography and became an art writer. He archived his coverage of New Orleans’ art scene and tracked international art news on his website www.insidenola.org. Bookhardt contributed articles and reviews to Gambit, Sculpture magazine and others. He also served as a regional editor for Art Papers.

“Eric was among a handful of early contributors who helped establish Gambit as a leading voice for the arts in New Orleans," former Gambit owners Clancy and Margo DuBos said in a statement. "Through the years his columns gave art lovers valuable insights into the local art scene, and his critiques consistently raised the bar for galleries and artists. He was a gifted writer and a great friend to all of us at Gambit. He will be missed by all who knew him and by many more who read his columns.”

For Gambit, Bookhardt covered New Orleans' art scene for three decades in weekly reviews and features, examining major exhibitions at museums and galleries and exploring classic and contemporary fine arts and performances. He chronicled the development of large-scale events such as Prospect New Orleans, the international art triennial, and the subsequent growth of the artist-run galleries in Bywater and Faubourg Marigny. — WILL COVIELLO

Hard Rock Hotel to be imploded

A month after the 18-story Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street collapsed as it was being built, the project’s developer on Nov. 12 announced a plan with the city to blow it up, likely in January.

Engineers have determined implosion is the safest way to dispose of the dangling carcass of the high-end hotel that pancaked on the morning of Oct. 12 with more than 100 workers on site, according to a statement from the developer, 1031 Canal Development LLC.

The implosion should occur in about nine weeks, Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said at a news conference last week. Three months of cleanup are likely to follow the implosion, McConnell said.

The remains of two workers who were killed when the hotel collapsed will be recovered when the building is imploded, the fire chief said.

Investigations into the collapse are ongoing and, according to the city, may result in criminal charges. — JOHN SIMERMAN, JEFF ADELSON & KATELYN UMHOLZ/ THE TIMES-PICAYUNE | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE

As Hard Rock New Orleans implosion moves forward, here's when Saenger Theatre could reopen New Orleans officials hope to reopen the Saenger Theatre in early December as part of their newly-released plan to move forward with recovery …

State Supreme Court says no to no-call suit

The Louisiana Supreme Court has refused to revive a New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit against the NFL over officials' failure to call a penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game. The court denied a motion to rehear the case without comment Nov. 12.

Attorney Antonio LeMon filed the lawsuit after officials failed to flag a Los Angeles Rams player for obvious pass interference and an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit, helping the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

The state Supreme Court ruled against LeMon in September. At first he said he wouldn't appeal but changed his mind after the Catholic church cited elements of the NFL decision in a request to dismiss ongoing litigation against church officials over alleged sexual abuse. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gambit hosts forum on cannabis and hemp

Medical marijuana is legal in Louisiana, but where can you find it, what is it used for and what are the laws regarding hemp in the state? Gambit and Your CBD Store are sponsoring an educational forum about cannabis and hemp Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Times-Picayune |The New Orleans Advocate’s Avenue Gallery (840 St. Charles Ave.; www.bestofneworleans.com/hemp) to answer these and other questions.

The forum, which is open to the public, will be moderated by The Times-Picayune |The New Orleans Advocate Staff Writer Sam Karlin. Gambit Political Editor Clancy DuBos will introduce the forum and guest panelists.

Panelists include David Brown, managing director of Coastal Cannabis Consulting; Rep. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, author of the new state law that exempts industrial hemp from marijuana laws; John B. Davis, president of GB Sciences Louisiana, a Baton Rouge production and research facility selected to produce medical marijuana products; Crystal Nugent, owner of Your CBD Store; and Dr. Victor H. Chou, owner of Baton Rouge’s Medical Marijuana Clinic of Louisiana, the first medical marijuana specialty clinic in the state.

Tickets to the forum are $15 and can be purchased at www.bestofneworleans.com/hemp. Admission is free for Gambit Community Members (join at www.bestofneworleans.com/member). — KANDACE POWER GRAVES

Lafayette, New Orleans have highest flu rates in the nation

Louisiana has the highest number of flu infections in the country, and Lafayette and New Orleans are the two cities with the highest incidence of flu, according to the Walgreens Flu Index and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The drugstore chain compiles its statistics using the number of antivirus prescriptions it fills to treat the flu. According to that metric, Lafayette and New Orleans are the No. 1 and No. 2 markets for flu prescriptions, with all of the Top 10 metro areas, except Las Vegas, being along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida.

The Lafayette Parish School System took the precaution of closing one elementary school there Nov. 8 after 85 cases of the flu were reported.

The CDC has ranked Louisiana and Puerto Rico as the only two states or territories where flu rates were characterized as high. — KEVIN ALLMAN