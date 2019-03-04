• 2004: Historian Ron Chernow publishes "Alexander Hamilton," a biography of the founding father and co-author of the Federalist Papers. Composer/performer Lin-Manuel Miranda reads it and sees potential in the story as a musical.
• 2009: Miranda is invited to the White House to perform on the strength of his musical "In the Heights." Instead, he tells the audience, "I am working on a hip-hop album — it's a concept album about somebody who embodies hip-hop, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton." The audience laughs, but after a virtuoso four-minute performance of one song from "Hamilton," President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama lead a standing ovation.
• 2015: "Hamilton" opens off-Broadway after years of refining and workshopping. It's an immediate smash, with The New York Times saying it "aims impossibly high and hits its target." After two extensions, it moves to Broadway, where it sets sales records.
• 2016: "Hamilton" collects the Tony Award for Best Musical, Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
• 2017-2018: Two national tours are launched, including the one coming to New Orleans.
• 2019: Miranda returns to a Puerto Rico production of the show for three weeks to raise $15 millions for the island (where he was born) and victims of Hurricane Maria.