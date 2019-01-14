no.biketoworkday003.041218
Cyclists meet at the Lafitte Greenway Circle during the 7th annual Bike to Work Day in New Orleans. Small groups of cyclists met up at sites around the city and formed bike trains for the trip to Duncan Plaza for a free breakfast, displays and speakers. NOLA Bike to Work Day is part of the Bike Easy Challenge, month-long event through April for people to experience the joys and benefits of biking. The city has added 119 miles of bicycle paths since Hurricane Katrina, thanks to a grant from Entergy Corporation and a partnership between the City of New Orleans and the Louisiana Public Health Institute.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

A surprisingly verdant bike ride from the edge of the French Quarter to Bayou St. John via the linear park and bike path, the Greenway bridges Treme, 7th Ward and Mid-City neighborhoods. When you’ve hit Broad Street, roll up to Hollywood’s latest or an independent hit at local fourplex The Broad Theater, or get a shot of espresso at roastery and coffeehouse Hey Coffee Co. Got a flat? Bayou Bicycles can patch up your ride. Your destination is likely in the sleepy, tree-lined cluster of bars and restaurants between Carrollton and the bayou, which calls for a blanket and a picnic — a surf-and-turf po-boy from Parkway Bakery can fuel the ride home.

Who you’ll see: Family outings, joggers, cyclists, maintenance workers in wide-haul golf carts

Where to eat: Grilled oysters at Neyow’s, washed down with a house-made bologna sandwich at Piece of Meat Butcher Shop across the street.

Where to drink: If you’ve made it from downtown to the Greenway’s end at the edge of Lakeview, reward yourself in Second Line Brewing’s beer garden.

Where to get a good stretch: Friends of the Lafitte Greenway (@lafittegreenway) hosts frequent yoga sessions, kickboxing classes and other outdoor activities, including movies in the park.

YOU OUGHTA KNOW

The space that’s now the Greenway has been used as a transportation and shipping corridor since the 18th century. The 2.6 mile path officially ends about a half mile before it’s supposed to — an active train track intersects with the path near N. Carrollton Avenue.

