A surprisingly verdant bike ride from the edge of the French Quarter to Bayou St. John via the linear park and bike path, the Greenway bridges Treme, 7th Ward and Mid-City neighborhoods. When you’ve hit Broad Street, roll up to Hollywood’s latest or an independent hit at local fourplex The Broad Theater, or get a shot of espresso at roastery and coffeehouse Hey Coffee Co. Got a flat? Bayou Bicycles can patch up your ride. Your destination is likely in the sleepy, tree-lined cluster of bars and restaurants between Carrollton and the bayou, which calls for a blanket and a picnic — a surf-and-turf po-boy from Parkway Bakery can fuel the ride home.

Who you’ll see: Family outings, joggers, cyclists, maintenance workers in wide-haul golf carts

Where to eat: Grilled oysters at Neyow’s, washed down with a house-made bologna sandwich at Piece of Meat Butcher Shop across the street.

Where to drink: If you’ve made it from downtown to the Greenway’s end at the edge of Lakeview, reward yourself in Second Line Brewing’s beer garden.

Where to get a good stretch: Friends of the Lafitte Greenway (@lafittegreenway) hosts frequent yoga sessions, kickboxing classes and other outdoor activities, including movies in the park.

YOU OUGHTA KNOW

The space that’s now the Greenway has been used as a transportation and shipping corridor since the 18th century. The 2.6 mile path officially ends about a half mile before it’s supposed to — an active train track intersects with the path near N. Carrollton Avenue.