Zulu
8 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Zulu Celebrates Fantasy and Adventure”
Floats: 42
Queen: Kailyn L. Rainey
King: George V. Rainey
Throws: Zulu coconuts and various krewe emblem beads
The parade features floats illustrating children’s stories and entertainment, including “Mother Goose,” “Pinocchio,” “Star Wars,” “Ferdinand the Bull,” “Bugs Bunny” and more. Zulu historian emeritus Clarence A. Becknell Sr. rides as grand marshal.
Rex
10 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Visions of the Sun”
Floats: 27
Queen: announced weekend before parade
King: announced weekend before parade
Throws: glass beads, doubloons, cups and medallion beads customized for each theme float
Theme floats depict the solar eclipse, the midnight sun, Louis XIV, who was known as “The Sun King,” and sun myths and gods such as Hindu “Garuda,” the Inca’s Inti, Egyptian mythology’s Ra and China’s Zhulong, the “torch dragon.” Students from New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will perform on His Majesty’s Bandwagon.
Argus
10 a.m.
Metairie
Theme: “Argus Goes Wild”
Floats: 20
Queen: Savannah Watermeiere
King: Lawrence Gibbs
Throws: Plush “Gus” peacocks, sunglasses, doubloons and yellow football flags
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser rides as grand marshal.
