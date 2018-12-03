New Orleans’ Gentilly neighborhood is a mostly residential stretch of the city, and Gentilly Boulevard slices through the bottom third of the area, connecting it to New Orleans East and the Treme-Lafitte neighborhoods. The sights and sounds down the length of Gentilly Boulevard vary widely — one end houses the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots (pictured), home of the Louisiana Derby and the third oldest race track in the country, and the other end terminates in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999 for its array of architectural styles, from bungalows and California Craftsman-style homes to Colonial Revival mini-mansions (many of which were built before 1940). Gentilly Boulevard is dotted with eateries serving American and New Orleans fare, cozy watering holes, barber shops and other locally-owned small businesses.
Who you’ll see: Families, college students, bewildered drivers at the frenetic intersection of Gentilly Boulevard, DeSaix Boulevard and St. Bernard Avenue.
Where to eat: Catty Shack for Taco Tuesday (or any other day of the week that warrants a delicious Tex-Mex treat).
Where to drink: Jockey’s Pub & Sports Bar is an inexpensive watering hole with lots of local and domestic beers and some of the friendliest bartenders in town.
Where to go for fried chicken that doesn’t require waiting in line: Locals love McKenzie’s Chicken-in-a-Box, opened in 1952. The take-out-only restaurant survived the bankruptcy of its parent chain, McKenzie’s Bakery, and thrives as a standalone neighborhood chicken joint with a polite price point.
YOU OUGHTA KNOW
There has been some form of public transportation running through the Gentilly area since as early as 1900. From 1926 to 1948, the Gentilly streetcar route traversed the French Quarter, traveled down present-day Franklin Avenue and ended at a terminal on Dreux Avenue near Lake Pontchartrain.