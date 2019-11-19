Sometimes there’s so much carnage on the battlefield that it’s difficult to tell who won and who lost. In some ways, that’s what happened between Louisiana Democrats and Republicans this election cycle — and it’s why I count both political parties among the victors as well as the vanquished. Elsewhere across the landscape, it’s easier to tell the difference.

This quadrennial exercise is not a recap of which candidates won and lost, but rather which special interests, puppet masters and political forces (including high-profile elected officials who were not on the ballot) shaped the election’s outcome — and its aftermath.

We’ve been counting “da winnas and da loozas” for almost four decades now, but there are always new lessons to be gleaned from the ashes. Politics, like all human endeavors, runs in cycles yet constantly changes. With that, we begin with …

DA WINNAS

1. Black voters and Louisiana’s working poor — They turned out in their greatest numbers since the Edwin Edwards-David Duke runoff of 1991. African American voters cast more than 95% of their ballots for another Edwards this time, reminding all that no Democrat can win statewide without their solid support. The working poor likewise are clear winners because newly re-elected Gov. John Bel Edwards will make sure they keep their Medicaid coverage, which literally has saved many of their lives. It certainly has made them and their families healthier.

2. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City of New Orleans — The mayor helped lead the push for Edwards in The Big Easy, and she got most of her “Ballot of Yes” propositions passed. She did not get the 3-mill property tax for infrastructure maintenance, but she did get voters to approve (by large margins) a $500 million bond issue and the 6.75% tax on short-term rentals. Meanwhile, the city’s 90% vote for Edwards — a margin of nearly 101,000 votes — helped give him his 40,000-vote margin. As the Legislature turns more partisan, more right-wing and potentially anti-New Orleans, the mayor and the city will need a friend in the governor’s office more than ever.

3. LABI — The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) is the state’s leading business lobby and one of the Bayou State’s loudest (and most influential) conservative voices. Although LABI failed to oust Edwards, it pretty much owned the ballot elsewhere. LABI-backed legislative candidates beat trial lawyer proxies in most head-to-head contests and in the all-important state Supreme Court special election. LABI also backed all eight successful candidates for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which guarantees continued support of charter schools and other education policies favored by the business group.

4. Louisiana Republicans — Though the GOP lost The Big One (see “Loozas,” below), it captured a super majority in the state Senate and came within two seats of doing likewise in the House. Equally important to GOP insiders, the incoming class of Republican lawmakers is far more conservative (read: partisan) than the term-limited folks they will replace. For good measure, the state GOP also re-elected all its statewide incumbents.

5. Louisiana Democrats — They got trounced in legislative contests (see “Loozas,” below), but they showed that they could unite behind a moderate-to-conservative candidate for governor and beat Donald Trump in a state he carried by 20 percentage points in 2016. Sometimes you count your wins in small measures, such as newcomer Mack Cormier’s defeat of two-term Republican state Rep. Chris Leopold in Plaquemines Parish-based House District 105. That upset helped keep the GOP from getting a super majority in the Lower Chamber.

6. Teachers — The state’s public school teachers provided votes and canvassers to help put Edwards over the top, proving once again that they are a statewide political force that cannot be ignored or taken for granted. Their efforts also were a big “thank you” to the governor who championed their causes (and pay raises).

7. The Jefferson Chamber — The parish’s leading business PAC supported a slate of candidates that swept into parish government, including Sheriff Joe Lopinto, new Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and every member of the parish council. The Chamber may now be the most valuable endorsement in Jefferson.

Lane Grigsby Self-proclaimed "king-maker" Lane Grigsby supported Eddie Rispone's failed bid for governor.

8. BOLD — The Black Organization for Leadership Development (BOLD), a mainstay in New Orleans politics, ran the table in the most hotly contested local legislative races, particularly those in which its candidates squared off against candidates backed by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La. In most if not all instances, BOLD teamed with Mayor Cantrell, whom the organization supported in the mayor’s race two years ago.

9. New Orleans LGBTQs — They were the driving force behind the proposed City Charter amendment establishing a Human Rights Commission. The details are yet to come from the City Council, but no one doubts the council will give LGBTQ citizens protections not yet accorded them under state and federal law. Which brings us to …

Da Loozas

1. Donald Trump — The president chose to make this election about himself; no one made him do it. He threw down the gauntlet at his rallies when he told his fervent supporters to win the governor’s race for him. For lots of reasons, things didn’t go his way. For starters, Trump likely turned out as many voters against him as for him. He also lost ground among suburban white voters in key areas, particularly metro New Orleans. (This mirrors a trend in the 2018 mid-terms.) He’ll be a strong favorite to carry Louisiana a year from now, but this election season proved that his coattails don’t extend beyond his trademark long, red ties — not even in this ruby-red Southern state.

2. U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond — The congressman helped re-elect Edwards, but he spent just as much (if not more) political capital trying to get local allies elected to legislative seats from New Orleans. He lost every one of those contests. (See BOLD, in “Winnas.”) This, after backing the losing candidate for mayor against LaToya Cantrell in 2017.

3. Republicans — The LAGOP actually suffered two losses in the governor’s race. It lost the qualifying round in August when the party failed to convince a first-string Republican candidate to challenge Edwards; then it lost the race itself. Let’s face it, U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy and state Attorney General Jeff Landry talked big in the run-up last year, but both essentially chickened out. That left the field to U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La., and mega-donor Eddie Rispone, both second-stringers. Credit Rispone for making the race a cliff-hanger — with help from Trump — but the fact that a guy with no electoral experience and no platform could come within 40,000 votes of defeating Edwards proves that the GOP missed a golden opportunity this election cycle.

4. Democrats — They held onto the Governor’s Mansion, but they lost bigly in state Senate and House contests. Overall, the Dems failed to field electable candidates in the vast majority of legislative contests, as well as every statewide race except the one for governor. Ditto for the regional state Supreme Court contest. Looking ahead, the Legislature is likely to be more Republican, more partisan and more right-wing than ever. That’s not good news for Dems.

5. Lane Grigsby — The self-proclaimed “kingmaker” shot at the king … and missed. Grigsby is a Louisiana oligarch, a mega-wealthy Baton Rouge contractor prone to bullying and buying his way into the halls of power. He’s a big wheel in LABI and plays heavily in electoral politics by funding PACs that support right-wing Republicans (or pliable Democrats willing to support his arch-conservative agenda). Rispone called Grigsby his mentor, and Grigsby pulled out all the stops to try to get his protege elected governor. In the process, Grigsby boasted to a Baton Rouge reporter that he’s a “kingmaker” who speaks “from the throne.” Even though it’s largely true, it didn’t help Rispone’s cause that Grigsby bragged about it so brazenly. Going forward, Grigsby’s every move will make news.

6. Trial lawyers — The state’s big-league plaintiff attorneys helped re-elect Edwards but, like the Democrats, they lost some effective supporters in the Legislature to term limits and an all-out assault by LABI and other conservative interests. They also lost their proxy war with LABI in the state Supreme Court special election. Those two losses will hurt them a lot more, and for a lot longer, than Edwards’ victory will help them.