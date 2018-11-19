Sorry, Quint Davis — Mick Jagger may have blown your secret on a Facebook video today.
Rumors have been flying that the Rolling Stones will be playing the second Thursday of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival this year (May 2), necessitating an extra day for Jazz Fest and moving the traditional "locals' Thursday" to the first weekend of the festival. Jazz Fest officials, meanwhile, have said only that the lineup will be announced sometime in December.
The Stones announced the U.S. dates for the band's world "No Filter" tour this morning, but no mention of New Orleans.
However! Now comes Mr. Jagger, posting a little Stones-ish song to his Facebook page in which he mentions the cities on the tour ... and you hear:
"Miami, Florida — Jacksonville and Houston — New Orleans and Glendale ...”
Miami is the tour's kickoff, followed by Jacksonville, Florida and Houston (April 28, 2019), with Glendale, Arizona (May 7, 2019) next.
So if Mick Jagger ain't lying ... sounds like we pretty much can count on a Stones appearance during the second week of Jazz Fest.
Hear it yourself: