Following a nine-month shutter, Marigny restaurant The Franklin (2600 Dauphine St., 504-267-0650) reopened March 25.
The restaurant originally opened in 2014 and closed last summer. Owners said they planned on reopening with chef Alex Harrell in the kitchen, but those plans fell through and Harrell now runs the kitchen at The Elysian Bar in the Hotel Peter and Paul.
Helming the Franklin is a culinary team led by chef Dane Harris, who returned from Chicago to take over the project. The cocktail program is led by bartenders Evan Wolf, formerly of the Company Burger, Matt LoFink, who previously worked at Cure, and Jason Sorbet of Barrel Proof. Ken Jackson is a new managing partner.
Harris’ “New Orleans gastrobar” menu includes shareable plates such as beef tartare with pho garnishes and a smoked egg yolk, redfish rillettes with capers and grilled bread and duck liver mousse with mostarda, pickles and sourdough. Larger dishes include a whole fish served with a citrus salsa verde, pork schnitzel with a sunny side up egg and Creole mustard sauce and a grilled half chicken with pepper-vinegar glaze. There also is a vegetable plate and a burger with cheddar cheese, roasted tomatoes and aioli.
The bar’s cocktail program is inspired by the martini and includes classic drinks such as a Vesper, Martinez, El Presidente and the Rosita, as well as original creations like the Frank Collins made with Cardamaro, Rittenhouse rye, chamomile syrup, soda and lemon.
The Franklin is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Starting April 28, it will serve dinner 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.