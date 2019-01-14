By day it’s a relaxed commercial corridor that’s home to decades-old shops as well as newer businesses including the Ra Shop and Japanese cutlery store Coutelier NOLA. More Fun Comics is a packed (but organized) trove of comic books and related items, there are new-to-you outfits at Glue Clothing Exchange or take a respite from shopping with a yoga class or some hot coffee and vegan pastries at the grotto-like Z’otz. After dark, the mood changes to date night, dining, music and dancing, particularly at Maple Leaf Bar, which hosts Rebirth Brass Band on Tuesdays and schedules jazz musicians most other nights.

Who you’ll see: Neighborhood residents, university students, millennials.

Where to eat: Breakfast or lunch comes with live music at Live Oak Cafe. For dinner there are New Orleans dishes at Jacques-Imo’s Cafe or “coastal Cajun” cuisine at DTB (Down The Bayou).

Where to drink: The wine bar Oak and Ale on Oak. The two bars share a deck so you can appease cravings for wine and craft beer at the same place.

Where to do Mardi Gras in summertime: The Krewe of O.A.K. (Outrageous And Kinky) stages a walking Mardi Gras parade the last weekend in August attended by as many as 20,000 people. It starts at Maple Leaf Bar (pictured) and includes krewe royalty and wacky costumes.

YOU OUGHTA KNOW

The annual Oak Street Po-boy Festival in early November transforms the street into a pedestrian midway for a full day of live music and po-boys from 30 vendors showcasing versions ranging from roast beef to escargot.