The inaugural Big Easy Con is a pop culture festival for fans of comics, movies and games at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Nov. 1-3. Attendees can meet comic book artists and actors who make and appear in myriad comic-based properties spanning screens big and small. Guests include five-time Grammy Award-winning “Weird Al” Yankovic; WWE wrestlers Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods; and “Steven Universe” voice actors Zach Callison (Steven) and Grace Rolek (Connie).
Comic industry guests include Dan Parent, the long-time Archie Comics writer/artist and creator of Kevin Keller, the series’ first gay character, as well as “Rick and Morty” comic writer Kyle Starks, whose recent graphic novel “Kill Them All” was optioned by Paramount Pictures to become a feature film. Meg Cabot, New York Times best-selling author of “The Princess Diaries,” also will make an appearance.
“The Princess Diaries” isn’t being rebooted as a comic book — though a 2004 Disney-sanctioned manga sequel from TokyoPop does exist. Rather, Cabot has penned for DC Comics “Black Canary: Ignite,” a young adult graphic novel for DC Comics. “Ignite” sets 13-year-old Dinah Lance and her early-stage sonic cry against the backdrop of Gotham City, where she sings in a band, rides a scooter and wants to enter the police academy. Adult versions of the character appear in TV’s “Arrow” and the upcoming “Birds of Prey” film, as well as DC Universe comics, but Cabot ensures teen readers will get much more mileage out of “Ignite.”
Fans may want to get a selfie or three with celebrities like Zachary Levi of “Shazam,” but they should be prepared to pay for the opportunity. Procuring a photo or signature from many celebrity guests can require an additional ticket, available through the Big Easy Con website. Prices vary per celebrity.
Headlining the media guest lineup is New Orleans’ own Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He took stewardship of Captain America’s shield at the conclusion of “Avengers: Endgame” and is likely to assume the stars-and-stripes mantle after the upcoming Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” This may be an opportunity to meet him before he goes from a beloved character actor to a national icon.
Artist’s alley typically doesn’t feature pay-to-meet opportunities, as it’s meant to be an area for up-and-comers and all-time greats alike to promote or hawk their wares. It won’t cost anything to shake hands with Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen artist Steve Lieber, but at any artist’s alley table one should expect to pay for detailed sketches or a large number of autographs.
Local talent includes writer Gabe Soria (“Megaghost”), Tim Lattie (“Ghostbusters”), Lafayette’s Kody Chamberlain (“SWEETS”) and Rob Guillory, whose recent transplant organ-growing series “Farmhand” is set to become a show on AMC.
Post-con activities are a necessity for any burgeoning convention to solidify its place on the local calendar, and Saturday’s official after-party celebrates 10 years of parading by the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus (www.chewbacchus.org). Republic NOLA hosts the Krewe’s annual costume contest (“Set Your Phasers to Stunning”), which serves as a fundraiser for the group.
Rescheduled from cancelled dates in June, Big Easy Con is the latest event from Leftfield Media, producers of Portland’s Rose City Con and Washington D.C.’s Awesome Con, and expands the local comics and pop culture convention circuit as it joins Wizard World New Orleans, held in Januarys since 2010, and July’s MechaCon, which will hold its final event in 2020 after 10 years in New Orleans.