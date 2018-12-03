Unique Uptown movie theater breaks all the rules _lowres

Advocate staff photo by A.J. SISCO -- Patrons file into the lobby of the Prytania Theatre in New Orleans to watch a film at the oldest single-screen movie house still operating in Louisiana, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014.

Running very roughly parallel to its more famous sisters, St. Charles Avenue and Magazine Street, Prytania Street offers shopping, dining and strolling. Creole Creamery is an ice cream favorite; Gracious Bakery has the (baked) goods; and St. James Cheese Company offers charcuterie. Or chow down on an overstuffed po-boy from Parran's or Zara's Lil' Giant Supermarket. 

Who you'll see: College kids, Uptown families and mostly locals.

Where to eat: Upperline and Le Crepe Nanou are local institutions. La Thai Uptown offers elegant Thai cuisine in a room to match. 

Where to drink: The Kingpin is a no-fuss neighborhood joint with a serious Elvis fixation.

Where to catch a flick: The Prytania Theater, which just turned 100, is the only single-screen theater in town and shows new movies as well as the classics.

YOU OUGHTA KNOW

According to Sally Asher, author of “Hope & New Orleans: A History of Crescent City Street Names,” the Roman-sounding word Prytania is an invention: “The word Prytania does not exist anywhere except in the streets of New Orleans."

