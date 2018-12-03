Running very roughly parallel to its more famous sisters, St. Charles Avenue and Magazine Street, Prytania Street offers shopping, dining and strolling. Creole Creamery is an ice cream favorite; Gracious Bakery has the (baked) goods; and St. James Cheese Company offers charcuterie. Or chow down on an overstuffed po-boy from Parran's or Zara's Lil' Giant Supermarket.
Who you'll see: College kids, Uptown families and mostly locals.
Where to eat: Upperline and Le Crepe Nanou are local institutions. La Thai Uptown offers elegant Thai cuisine in a room to match.
Where to drink: The Kingpin is a no-fuss neighborhood joint with a serious Elvis fixation.
Where to catch a flick: The Prytania Theater, which just turned 100, is the only single-screen theater in town and shows new movies as well as the classics.
YOU OUGHTA KNOW
According to Sally Asher, author of “Hope & New Orleans: A History of Crescent City Street Names,” the Roman-sounding word Prytania is an invention: “The word Prytania does not exist anywhere except in the streets of New Orleans."