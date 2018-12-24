A lot has gone right for the Saints this year — but not everything. When the Sean on the Shelf turns in his report, it won’t be just his opponents he tells Santa about. It’ll be his own team, too — along with a few others.

Naughty: Ken Crawley

One of the most important positions on any Sean Payton Saints roster is the second cornerback spot. When the Saints have good play from the position, they tend to win a lot of games. When they don’t, they tend to finish the season 7-9. In 2017, Ken Crawley competently handled CB2 for a surprisingly resurgent Saints defense. In 2018, he struggled and lost his starting spot, necessitating the trade for former New York Giant Eli Apple to replace him.

Naughty: The injury bug

Specifically the injury bug that has gotten to the Saints’ wide receivers. Ted Ginn and Cameron Meredith were supposed to be major contributors to the passing game, but both ended up on injured reserve. The Saints signed former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant to help patch up the spot, but he promptly tore an Achilles’ tendon in practice, and joined the list.

Naughty: MVP voters

In 2011, Brees broke the single-season passing yardage record and scored more touchdowns during a more explosive season than the one Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had, but MVP voters favored Rodgers’ league-leading efficiency and gave him the award.

In 2018, it’s Brees who leads the NFL in passing efficiency. However, don’t be surprised if many voters favor the yards and touchdowns of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, flipping the logic of 2011 on its head and costing Brees yet another MVP award he has done enough to win.

So ask Santa for a Brees MVP stocking stuffer (or for him to deliver lumps of coal to the MVP voters who deserve them).

Nice: Sheldon Rankins

The third-year defensive tackle has rocketed to the top of the nice list this year by putting everything together and becoming the sort of explosive interior pass rushing presence New Orleans has lacked since the departure of Saints Hall of Famer La’Roi Glover in 2002.

Nice: Michael Thomas

Wide receiver Michael Thomas has already put himself into the discussion of greatest receiver in Saints history. But the best thing he’s created since arriving in New Orleans isn’t his highlight reel of catches. It’s his homage to another great Saints receiver, Joe Horn, who in 2004 famously celebrated a touchdown by pulling a flip phone out from under a Superdome goal post. These Saints are fun. Thomas’s flip phone celebration? Case in point.

Nice: Taysom Hill

The positionless Taysom Hill could have made the nice list for a lot of reasons. But the best one? It’s the way he turned around the Saints’ game in Tampa and, just maybe, saved their season. He blocked a punt, set up a score, and broke a six-quarter cold snap that had Who Dats sweating.