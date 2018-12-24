In the 2005 book "The Elf on the Shelf," which has spawned a new Christmas tradition, an elf keeps watch on domestic goings-on and reports back to Santa on whether the children of the house have been good or bad. It’s a great idea.
For one thing, it explains the logistics of the naughty/nice list. For another, it’s a fun way to think about how head coach Sean Payton and his New Orleans Saints have handled the rest of the NFL during the past two years.
Especially since the team’s light clicked on after its 0-2 start in 2017, the Saints probably have been the best regular season team in the NFL. They are tied for the league lead in wins since last year. They lead the league in point differential, having scored the third-most points in that time while allowing the tenth-fewest.
From his perch on the shelf above the rest of the NFL, Payton has compiled one hell of a report for Santa. Nice-listers like quarterback Drew Brees, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas have helped their coach win 18 games in two separate winning streaks. Brees has become the NFL’s all-time passing leader and has given himself a chance finally to win Most Valuable Player.
And with their thrilling 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year, the Saints put themselves in position to take the NFC’s top seed, ensuring home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
There’s really only one present left for these Saints to unwrap. Let’s hope Santa is leaving that one in Atlanta on Feb. 3.
Good King Brees
If the Saints are going to win their second Super Bowl, they’re going to need Drew Brees to lead the way. They won’t get there without him.
Don’t get me wrong: Brees has some help this year. After a slow start, particularly its terrible performance in the season-opening 48-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints’ oft-maligned defense has turned into one of the league’s better units.
Since acquiring cornerback Eli Apple in an October trade with the New York Giants, the Saints’ defense has ranked ninth-best in opposing passer rating, fourth-best in points allowed, and second-best in turnovers forced. And the team’s rushing defense has been good all season; it has allowed the fewest rushing yards of any defense in the league at the third-lowest average per attempt.
Earlier this season, before the defense’s improvement and even as the Saints were winning, I was skeptical. “We’re good,” I told a friend, “but hot defenses always seem to have success in the playoffs.” I didn’t expect the Saints would be the ones who had the hot defense.
But the defense won’t be enough. Exhibit A: The 13-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that ended New Orleans’ 10-game winning streak. For much of the season, it didn’t seem to matter that — once Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara were covered — Drew Brees was throwing to unknowns like receivers Keith Kirkwood and Austin Carr or tight end Dan Arnold.
Brees was putting together an award-worthy resume anyway, leading the league in passer rating and fending off Kansas City Chiefs wunderkind quarterback Patrick Mahomes to take pole position in the race for MVP.
Then a six-quarter stretch of sluggish offense and bad numbers, by Brees’ standards, began against the Cowboys and continued until the second half of the Saints’ 28-14 win in their rematch against Tampa. That trend continued against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 17 on Monday Night Football. The defense held fast, but it was hard not to feel as though Super Bowl visions and MVP dreams were dancing away.
Still, for much of the season Brees has been better than ever. His current passer rating is a career-best, leads all quarterbacks and ranks as one of the top such numbers of all time. He has led five game-winning drives and an offense that ranks among the most efficient scoring machines in NFL history.
Brees still has a chance to win his long-overdue first MVP award, and the Saints are in a better position than anyone else in the NFC to get to Atlanta in February. But there’s only a couple weeks of regular season games left for him to make his case and, by doing so, propel New Orleans into the playoffs as the conference’s top seed.
They’ll go down in history
Some combination of the holiday season and the recent birth of my first child has made me sappier than I usually am about the Saints.
Think what a ride it’s been since Sean Payton arrived in New Orleans. You know the story points and you remember the big moments, both bad and good. Let’s take a second to appreciate a few more.
Did you know Payton has won 17 games against the Atlanta Falcons and lost just seven (the team’s overall record is 18-8 since 2006, including the two games in 2012, when Payton was suspended)?
Did you realize the Saints have one of the five best records among all NFL teams since 2006?
Have you noticed that more than a third of all the wins the Saints have had during their 51-year history have happened in the 12 years since 2006?
This is the Saints’ golden age. That they are here, in 2018, gearing up for a title run nearly a decade after the first Lombardi Gras, should astound us all and make us appreciate what we’ve got.
As these Saints begin their run into the playoffs, I can’t help but dream about what a gift it would be for me to hold my kid aloft after a second Saints Super Bowl win the way my quarterback held his own up after the first one.
There’s still a long way to go, and in the playoffs, more than the regular season, absolutely nothing is guaranteed. (Ask the 2011 Saints about that.)
But still. Imagine it for a while. Feel the goosebumps.
The ultimate Christmas present this year? It may just have to wait until February.