Community organizers and supporters of the Green New Deal have launched a grassroots effort to mitigate climate chance and address inequality across the Gulf South.
The nonprofit Gulf Coast Center for Law & Policy, a Slidell-based public interest law firm and justice center, introduced its Gulf South for the Green New Deal Policy Platform on Nov. 13. It's a collaboration between more than 100 community leaders, indigenous tribal members, farmers, fisherfolk, small business owners and residents who seek to implement the policies of the Green New Deal, the wide-ranging proposed legislation introduced by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Edward J. Markey earlier this year.
The ambitious platform includes shifting away from reliance on petrochemicals, finding alternatives to single-use plastics, providing affordable housing and studying how the environment impacts public health.
Starting in May, Colette Pichon Battle, executive director of the Gulf Coast Center for Law & Policy, initiated conversations about the ways the Green New Deal could impact and ultimately benefit Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.
During a teleconference Wednesday morning, Battle explained that she wanted to "connect the dots for the region" and continue to address area-specific issues, such as farmers' rights and examining how fisheries are impacted by climate change.
Organizers say the mission of the movement is to "assert the role of the Gulf South in national conversations and secure a more resilient future."
At least 20 of its supporters are based in New Orleans, including Sunrise New Orleans, No Waste Louisiana, Alliance for Affordable Energy, Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center and the New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice.