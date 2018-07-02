To mark Independence Day, New Orleans City Park will host its annual 3rd of July event Tuesday at 7 p.m. with patriotic music from the Marine Corps Band New Orleans and fireworks over the Peristyle.
The open-air pavilion, opened in 1907, is one of the most photographed spots in the park. According to Sally and William Reeves' book Historic City Park New Orleans, it was designed as an elegant sheltered platform, "where finely dressed ladies and gentlemen could dance to the strains of romantic night music."
The Peristyle, with its majestic Ionic columns, was designed by architect and City Park board member Paul Andry and built at a cost of $15,330, quite a sum for that time. The four stone lions that flank the side of the Peristyle facing the lagoon were sculpted by Pietro Ghiloni. The Peristyle was renovated in the 1930s under the Works Progress Administration and received additional touch-ups in 1989 and 2012, when LED lighting was added.