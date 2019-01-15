This once-sleepy Uptown street gentrified quickly after Hurricane Katrina and the floods; longtime businesses were pushed out and lots of restaurants moved in. Short and walkable, Freret is lively in the evenings, as well as weekend afternoons. Check out Crescent City Comics for all kinds of cool paraphernalia. Gasa Gasa is the music anchor of Freret, with affordable events seven nights a week.

Who you’ll see: Neighborhood folks, Tulane and Loyola University students, people on dates.

Where to eat: The Company Burger and Dat Dog serve up hamburgers and creative hot dogs. High Hat Cafe (pictured) and Wayfare are spots for modern Southern.

Where to drink: Cure is a cocktail destination, while Bar Frances is a wine bar with a lovely patio.

Think ink: Abracadabra Tattoo and Sailor's Cross Tattoo & Gallery are two shops on Freret that can take care of your inking and piercing needs.

YOU OUGHTA KNOW

It's pronounced "fer-ETTE," and was named for 19th-century mayor and businessman William Freret, who owned a cotton press.