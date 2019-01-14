The thoroughfare connects Faubourg Marigny, St. Roch, Bywater and the Lower 9th Ward with a long stretch of restaurants, galleries, bars and late-night attractions, from the 24-hour rogue’s gallery outside Hank’s Supermarket parking lot (and on its Instagram, @hanks_supermarket) to the crowd spilling out of dance parties at Saturn Bar. The lounge trinity — AllWays Lounge, Hi-Ho Lounge and Siberia Lounge — at the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Marigny Street packs drag, comedy, house music, singer-songwriters, Balkan music and everything else into its corners, and Kajun’s nearby is the go-to karaoke after-party. Travel up or down the road on second Saturdays for art gallery crawls, or stay put at your bar of choice and watch the parties pass by.

Who’ll you see: Gentrifier caricatures, lost Airbnbers, night owls, artists and service industry

Where to eat: Romantic no-frills French bistro N7, tucked away behind a hidden courtyard off St. Claude.

Where to drink: Queenie’s or Gene’s for a giant neon daiquiri.

Where to play pinball: Kebab hosts a rotating selection of classic pinball machines from the Mystic Krewe of the Silver Ball, a sampling of the arcade at its elusive Pin Church.

YOU OUGHTA KNOW

Press Street at St. Claude is named Homer Plessy Way in honor of the New Orleans civil rights hero who boarded a whites-only train car near the street, leading to the U.S. Supreme Court’s infamous “separate but equal” ruling in 1896.