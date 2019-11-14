Nov. 21 marks the annual release of Beaujolais Nouveau wines. Pressed from Gamay grapes grown in France’s Beaujolais region, the wines are fermented for just a few weeks before being released for sale every year on the third Thursday of November at 12:01 a.m.

Winemakers like Georges Duboeuf have transformed the annual release into an international festival fueled by smart marketing. Some wine aficionados consider this event a means to cash in on mass consumption of a “bubble gum” wine, while others embrace the tradition and celebration. In New Orleans, both camps will mark the 2019 release in their own ways.

Bacchanal Wine (600 Poland Ave.) will host its inaugural Beaujolais Fest from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23, encouraging visitors to “Drink the Harvest.” The backyard gathering will offer tastes of more than 30 Beaujolais, Beaujolais Nouveau and Gamay wines. The hosts will also open a special 20-liter cask of Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais Nouveau 2019. Chef Ryan Cantwell will serve dishes cooked on a firepit.

One hundred pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, Nov. 18., with $15 gaining a patron access to the party and unlimited tastes of wine.

The French American Chamber of Commerce of the Gulf Coast (FACC-GC) will host its own fundraiser centered around Beaujolais. The 23rd annual Beaujolais Nouveau Celebration will take place on Nov. 21 at Degas House (2306 Esplanade Ave.) from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are available online for $70 to non-FACC members through Nov. 20, then $80 at the door. The event will feature wines, live music and a silent auction. It will also offer food from Cafe Degas, Cafe NOMA, Bellegarde Bakery, St. James Cheese Company, Maurice French Pastries, Crepes a La Cart and more.

On Nov. 21, the Independent Caveau NOLA (1226 South White St.) will offer glass pours of Division Nouveau, a Gamay Noir wine inspired by Beaujolais but produced in the Yakima Valley. There also will be more than 30 wines from the Beaujolais region in stock for people interested in exploring beyond Nouveau.

Drinkers inclined to avoid Beaujolais Nouveau altogether have another option. Swirl Wine Bar (3143 Ponce De Leon St.) is hosting “Not Nouveau: A Tasting of the Distinct Cru Wines of Beaujolais” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Cru Beaujolais wines originate in 10 named villages within the Beaujolais region and represent a range of alternatives that differ greatly from the more commonly known Nouveau.

Swirl owner Beth Ribblett calls Beaujolais Nouveau “under-developed alcoholic grape juice that will get worse as it sits in the bottle,” and she laments the fact that many people associate the Beaujolais region with that wine only. As alternatives to Beaujolais Nouveau, Ribblett prefers to introduce visitors to Cru Beaujolais wines that are high quality and appropriate for aging.

The Swirl tasting will include 12 to 15 Cru Beaujolais and Beaujolais Villages wines made by some of Swirl’s favorite producers. Tickets are $15, and attendees can reserve a cheese plate designed to pair with the Gamay grape for an additional $13.